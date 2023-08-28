The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the administration will focus on ensuring that the government’s policies positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

Minister of Interior, Hon Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who stated this in a video broadcast at the weekend, reaffirmed his commitment to executing the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” a transformative plan aimed at revamping immigration services, correctional service centers, and other crucial areas within the ministry.

He used the opportunity to lay out his comprehensive vision for reforming key sectors under the Ministry of Interior in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and vowed to uphold the responsibilities entrusted to him.

He emphasized that his focus would be on ensuring that the government’s promises translate into meaningful action, positively impacting the lives of Nigerians.

“We wish to appreciate Mr President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the opportunity of service,” he said.

“We will do all that we can, all that is within our capacity, to ensure that we do not disappoint him in terms of the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

In addressing challenges relating to immigration services, the minister highlighted his determination to enhance the experience of Nigerians seeking to register and obtain passports for various purposes.

“I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our immigration service, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unbuckle all bottlenecks of passport collections —and see other issues associated with immigration services in general, are under control.”

Hon Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo underscored the imperative of reforming correctional service centers.

Speaking on how he intends to reform the Correctional Service, he noted that his administration would see towards alleviating congestion in custodial centres as well as providing inmates with the opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“I also would like to give assurance that under the leadership of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would do everything humanly possible to reform our custodial centres, such as the decongestion of those centres —of course, with beaming life, and hope we’d groom inmates and help inmates to ensure proper re-integration into the society.”

Also, commenting on proposed reforms for the fire service, Dr Tunji-Ojo emphasized the urgency of enhancing response times to emergencies.

“We would do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in our fire service centres, turn around the response time of our fire service to under fifteen minutes.”

The commitment further reflects the administration’s recognition of the critical role played by the fire service in safeguarding citizens and infrastructure.

On prioritising the protection of national assets and facilities, the minister pledged to ensure the effective protection of national infrastructure by the Nigerian Civil Defense.

Hon Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s commitment to improving immigration services, correctional facilities, emergency response, and infrastructure protection reflects the administration’s vision for a more secure, efficient, and prosperous Nigeria.

“We will ensure that in terms of protection of national infrastructures —beautiful national infrastructure, the Nigerian civil defense should please respond to ensuring that our beautiful national infrastructures are well protected.

“We would also like to assure Nigerians that under my leadership in the ministry of interior would not rest on our promise of taking a clue from the zeal, determination, and commitment of the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we would ensure that the renewed hope finds its foot in the ministry of interior, and Nigerians will be proud of this administration,” he assured.

