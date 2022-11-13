Sharm El-Sheikh – US President Biden met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the margins of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. President Biden expressed support for Egypt’s water rights.

He also expressed United States’ solidarity with Egypt in the face of the global economic and food security challenges caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

US President raised the importance of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms. Al-Sisi said that Egypt has taken several steps to improve human rights conditions, launching a national strategy for human rights and the Egyptian national dialogue as well as the Presidential Pardon Committee.

President Biden congratulated President Al-Sisi on hosting COP 27, and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

President Biden and President Al-Sisi also emphasized their mutual commitment to the multifaceted US-Egypt strategic partnership.

The two leaders also consulted on regional security challenges, opportunities to de-escalate conflicts, and the decades-long US-Egypt defence partnership.

