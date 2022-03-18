ArabFinance: The Union of Arab Banks has organized the “Future of Small-and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) – Vision 2030 Conference”, in cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), according to a statement.

The conference has been also hosted in collaboration with Arab League, Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Federation of Egyptian Banks, Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), and the Arab Academy for Science Technology & Maritime Transport (AASTMT).

During the conference, it has been recommended that central banks shall set policies to encourage banks to pump further financing in SMEs and emerging markets.

Moreover, the conference called banks for allocating a percentage of their credit portfolios for investing in SMEs and establishing specialized internal sectors regarding credit or risk.

It has been also recommended to establish and develop a specialized committee for projects at the federations of banks as a linking point between the members of the committee (banks) and the central banks.

Additionally, the conference urged banks to support the infrastructure of the banking SMEs system, which includes inflows measurement programs of “TaT vs. SLA”, expansion in the provision of financial and non-financial products, building on data analysis.

The conference also called for forming a working group to bolster achieving the goals of sustainable development and green economy in the Arab World.

It is worth noting that the conference took place during the period from March 13th to 15th.