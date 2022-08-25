The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Savola Foods to accelerate the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and Egypt Vision 2030, according to an emailed press release on August 23rd.

The objectives of the MoU will be achieved by supporting food security and focusing on climate change adaptation.

As per the MoU, the UNDP Accelerator Lab in Egypt and the Regional Innovations of Savola Foods will work jointly to launch innovative strategies, in cooperation with national and international development agencies, to expand and enhance sustainable practices in the food and agriculture sectors.

The two entities also aim to apply the SDG Impact standards, along with the globally recognized measurement and management practices.

“Savola Foods, the leading company in wheat-based products across the region, will co-work with UNDP to bridge the gap that could exist in the future, as a result of the declining quantity of wheat yields which is expected to decrease by around 9% by 2030,”, CEO of Savola Foods Sameh Hassan said.

“Through the partnership, we will build a strategic approach to advise on a roadmap, upon which several activities are expected to kick off. On our end, Savola Foods will allocate key part of its R&D efforts & know-how whilst giving top priority to consumer insights in order to provide the end-users with a wide range of appealing and sustainable food commodities”, Hassan added.

Regarding Savola Foods’ business, he noted that the group is one of the biggest pasta manufacturers in the Middle East, with a market share of over 35% in the Egyptian market, adding that it is the biggest pasta exporter from Egypt to many countries in Africa and the Arab world.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

According to a statement by Ministry of International Cooperation on August 23rd, Al-Mashat said that the government is keen on reinforcing partnerships with multilateral and bilateral partners as well as the private sector through innovative solutions that support Egypt Vision 2030 and come in line with the SDGs.

In 2020 and 2021, Egypt’s development partners have offered over $4.7 billion for the private sector as soft loans to support different sectors and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Al-Mashat remarked.

