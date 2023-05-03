The United Nations called Wednesday for security guarantees at "the highest level" to ensure desperately-needed aid deliveries in conflict-torn Sudan, after six trucks carrying food aid to the Darfur region were looted.

The United Nation's top humanitarian official Martin Griffiths insisted on the need "to be sure that we have the commitments publicly, clearly given by militaries, to protect humanitarian systems to deliver".

"We will need to have agreement at the highest level and very publicly," he told journalists via video link from Sudan.