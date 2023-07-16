President of the Republic Kais Saied stated that irregular migration is an inhumane form of migration.

It is an unprecedented displacement operation run by criminal networks involved in human trafficking and organ smuggling.

Chairing a meeting of the National Security Council at the Carthage Palace on Friday, Kais Saied pointed out that trafficking in persons and organs is one of the largest markets for criminal networks across the world, affirming that large sums of money are remitted to Tunisia for the benefit of sub-Saharan Africans living in the country.

This confirms that these networks and those who support them in Tunisia are indeed targeting the homeland.

He added that during the first half of the current year, remittances to Tunisia from sub-Saharan Africans totalled TND3 billion, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Communication Technologies.

A third of this amount has been transferred via the Post Office and the remainder via the banks, he explained, adding that these transfers have come from African countries.

In the Sfax region alone, TND 23 million have been remitted.

The President of the Republic reasserted Tunisia's pride in its African identity, insisting that the country remains open to all those who seek refuge there, but refuses to be a land of transit or settlement.

He commended the efforts exerted by the Red Crescent, the citizens, the armed forces and all state institutions to come to the aid of migrants, despite the difficulties the country is undergoing.

The organisations that are supposed to be providing aid to migrants have not kept their promises and have contented themselves with statements to the media, he regretted.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).