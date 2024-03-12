NIGERIA, often referred to as the giant of Africa, grapples with a myriad of challenges that hinder its progress and development. While debates persist about the primary issues afflicting the nation, ranging from economic structure to resource management and leadership concerns, this editorial posits that the fundamental challenge lies in the inefficient energy power sector. The contention is that Nigeria’s ongoing struggles can be attributed significantly to the inadequacies within its energy infrastructure, exacerbated by bad mindset among those in positions of authority. Failure to address this critical issue promptly may perpetuate Nigeria’s status as a subject of ridicule among the international community. Why emphasise the significance of electricity power supply and management as Nigeria’s primary concern? 1. Biblical Perspective: Drawing a parallel from the biblical narrative in Genesis chapter one, where God’s creative process commenced with the advent of light, underscores the pivotal role of light and energy in any developmental undertaking. 2. Job Creation: A robust and efficient energy sector can act as a catalyst for job {here is jobs or job please your answer is needed} creation, particularly fostering the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This, in turn, contributes to economic development and stability. 3. Mitigating mass migration: Adequate power supply has the potential to reduce the phenomenon of mass migration, often referred to as the “Japa syndrome”.

A stable and thriving economy at home can dissuade citizens from seeking better opportunities abroad. 4. Attracting foreign investment: Reliable energy infrastructure is a key factor in attracting direct foreign investment. Investors are more likely to engage in a market with a stable and efficient power supply, leading to economic growth and diversification. 5. Reducing production costs: Access to affordable and consistent energy reduces the overall cost of production for businesses, making Nigerian products more competitive in the global market. A reliable stable energy supply will bring down the high cost of building materials to a good percentage to enable real estate developers and real estate industry in Nigeria to close the gap housing deficit in Nigeria in a short period, and building manufacturing companies will produce large quantities of building materials to take care of the housing deficit in Nigeria, Dangote and other companies will be able to produce large quantities of their products into the system of real estate industry and other sectors. 6. Lowering cost of living: A well-functioning energy sector can contribute to a lower cost of living for citizens, positively impacting their quality of life. 7. A reliable stable energy supply will bring down the high cost of food and encourage farmers and agriculture sectors to produce and supply more food to take care of the food scarcity in Nigeria. 8. Addressing Insecurity: Adequate power supply can play a role in reducing insecurity, as economic stability and job creation often correlate with decreased social unrest. 9. Boosting production and export: A reliable energy supply enhances production capabilities, leading to increased export potential and a stronger presence in the international trade arena.

Strengthening the national currency: A robust economy supported by an efficient energy sector contributes to a stronger national currency, further enhancing Nigeria’s economic stability. 11. Fostering a strong economy: Ultimately, a well-functioning energy power sector acts as a cornerstone for a strong and resilient national economy, capable of withstanding global challenges. In conclusion, addressing Nigeria’s energy crisis is not merely about ensuring lights are on; it is about unlocking the nation’s full potential across various sectors and positioning Nigeria as a formidable force on the global stage. It is imperative that concerted efforts be made to overhaul and optimize the energy infrastructure to propel the nation toward sustainable development and prosperity.

The writer passionately calls on Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in supporting the federal government, state governments, and local governments in their efforts to ensure a stable energy supply. The editorial underlines the necessity of focusing national energy on resolving the energy crisis, emphasizing that without stable energy, Nigeria’s potential for greatness remains unrealized. Furthermore, the writer draws a historical parallel, recounting how Malaysia utilized palm oil trees introduced by the British from Nigeria to build a thriving economy, attributing much of their success to a stable power supply. The editorial argues that, similarly, Nigeria’s economic development hinges on addressing its energy challenges. In conclusion, the writer contends that stable energy is the linchpin for Nigeria’s progress. By resolving this critical issue, the country can witness a significant drop in the cost of living, thereby paving the way for a higher standard of living and fostering a robust and prosperous economy. The editorial implores Nigerians to prioritize discussions and actions geared towards solving the energy crisis, emphasizing that it is the key to unlocking the nation’s true potential.

Related PostsLow gas supply to GenCos, TCN maintenance, vandalism responsible for poor power supply —BEDCThe role of micro-insurance in uplifting the standard of livesMuseum’s role in societal development

I hereby call on Mr. President, Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, Speaker House of Representatives Mr. Tajudeen Abbas, Chief of Staff of Nigeria Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, All Senators, All Honorables, All Ministers, All Governors, All House of Assembly, All State Governments, All Chief of Staff to Nigeria, Local Governments Chairmen, Mr. Peter Obi, Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Adedeji Adeleke, Mr. Mike Adenuga, Mr. Femi Otedeola, Mr. Hakeem Olajuwon, Mr. Aliko Dangote, Mr. Dele Momodu, Mr. Jim Ovia, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Mr. Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mr. Igho Sanomi, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Hajia Bola Shagaya Mrs. Daisy Danjuma Mrs. Mo Abudu, Dr. Stella Okoli, Princess Fifi Ekanem Ejindu, Mrs. Bimbo Alase, Sen. Stella Oduah, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Mrs. Yvonne Orji, Mr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Mr. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Mr. Ambrose Bryant Chukwuemeka Orjiako {ABC Orjiako}, Mr. Alafaa Karinoye Igbo, Mr. Benedict Peter, Mr. Emeka Offor, Mr. Razaq Okoya, Mr.Umaru Abdul Mutallab.

Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Mr. Aminu Dantata, Mr. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, Mr. Obinna “Obi” Iyiegbu, Mr. Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, Mr. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Mr. Mohammed Indimi, Mr. Cosmos Maduka, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, Mr. Peter Otunuya Odili, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu, Mr. Tunde Folawiyo.

Mr. Rochas Okorocha, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, Mr. Oladele Fajemirokun, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, Mr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, Mr. Tony Ifeanyichukwu Ezenna, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, Mr. Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, Mr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Mr. Akanimo Asuquo Udofia, Mr. Stephen Keshi, Mr. Augustine Azuka Okocha, Mr. Finidi George, Mr. Victor Moses, Mr. Chikezie Eze, Mr. Philip Emeagwali, King Sunny Ade, Mr. Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde, General Ayinla Kollington, Mr. Adewale Ayuba, Mr. Abass Akande Obesere, Mr. Akorede Babatunde Okunola, Mr. Wasiu Alabi Odetola, Sir Shina Peters, Ebenezer Remilekun Aremu Olasupo Obey-Fabiyi MFR, Mr. Adebayo Salami, Mr. Sunday Omobolanle, Jide Kosoko, Alhaji Akanni Olayinka Quadri, Mr. Dele Odule, Mr. Bolaji Amusan, Mr. Taiwo Hassan, Mr. Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, Muyiwa Ademola, Chidi Mokeme, Femi Adebayo Salami, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, Ali Nuhu Mohammed, Ramadan Ado Muhammad, Sani Musa Abdullah, Mrs. Idowu Philips, Mrs. Joke Silva Jacobs MFR, Faithia Williams Balogun, Bukky Wright, Hadiza Aliyu, Maryam Ado Mohammed, Maryam Yahaya, Funke Akindele, Tiwatope Savage Balogun, Kate Henshaw, Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde MFR, Iniobong Edo Ekim, Tonto Charity Dikeh, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Chioma Chukwuka, Uche Jombo, Oge Okoye, Genevieve Nnaji, Helen Paul Bamisile, Yemi Alade, Michael Collins Ajereh, David Adedeji Adeleke, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike, Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukw, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, Chinedu Okoli, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, Innocent Ujah Idibia, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, Ayodeji Richard Makun, Francis Agoda, Bright Okpocha, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, Azubuike Michael Egwu, Mark Angel.

All the Nigerian kings and queens home and abroad and all Nigerians celebrities home and abroad with several other well-meaning Nigerians and investors should come together as partners to address this critical urgent situation stable power supply. I believe that the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Governments can come together as one team to help out on the issue of having stable electricity by partnering and making it easy for aspiring investors in the Nigeria energy sector to achieve their aims and objectives. I express confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and believe that, together, we shall renew hope.

I stand, and I believe in the Nigerian National Anthem:

Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey

To serve our fatherland

With love and strength and faith

The labour of our heroes past

Shall never be in vain

To serve with heart and might

One nation bound in freedom, peace, and unity.

Oh God of creation, direct our noble cause

Guide our leader’s right

Help our youth the truth to know

In love and honesty to grow

And living just and true

Great lofty heights attain

To build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.

National Pledge:

I pledge to Nigeria my Country

To be faithful, loyal and honest

To serve Nigeria with all my strength

To defend her unity

And uphold her honour and glory

So help me God. Amen.

I call everyone’s attention to our National Anthem and National Pledge to be our stand to love each other as one family, one love and to serve our fatherland and we should not allow the labour of our heroes past be in vain, let us continue to build good nation for ourselves, our generation and upcoming generations.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

