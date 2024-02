Sudan's warring sides have agreed to meet for talks, possibly in Switzerland, on enabling access for desperately-needed aid in their conflict-torn country, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters he had been in contact with the heads of the two warring factions in Sudan about convening "empowered representatives of the two militaries" to discuss aid access, adding that "they both said yes, that they would be happy to come".