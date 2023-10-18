Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by losses in industrials and financials shares.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.85% at 10,557.16.

* Expolanka Holdings and Cargills (Ceylon) were the top losers on the CSE, falling 1.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka's president on Wednesday said debt relief for low-income countries should be part of the green transition, and inaction on debt could pose an existential threat to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

* Trading volume rose to 38.1 million shares from 31.5 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 822.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.5 million) from 994.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 38.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 787.2 million rupees, the data showed.

