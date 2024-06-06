The African National Congress is looking at all options to form a new South African government, its Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday outside the venue where the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) was due to meet.

Mbalula told reporters that during a closing address this evening President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce the decision the NEC had taken at its meeting. The ANC lost its parliamentary majority in a May 29 election and can no longer govern alone.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Kopano Gumbi; Writing by Bhargav Acharya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)



