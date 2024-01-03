Jan 3 (Reuters) - big drop the day before when the U.S. dollar posted its best daily performance since March 2023.

At 0716 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5700 against the dollar , the same level as its previous close.

On Tuesday, the first trading day of 2024, the rand ended about 1.5% weaker against the dollar, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious turn in risk sentiment boosted the dollar.

The dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday.

No major South African economic data releases are due on Wednesday. On Thursday a whole-economy purchasing managers' index survey will be published.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index was down around 0.5% in early trade. The benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed, the yield up 0.5 basis points to 9.86%. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



