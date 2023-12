South Africa's manufacturing output rose 2.1% year on year in October after falling by a revised 4.1% in September, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday, 12 December.

Factory production was down 0.2% month on month in October, after dropping by a revised 0.8% in September.

