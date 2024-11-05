In a city buzzing with real-estate turnover, it’s rare to encounter a property that’s as rich in history as it is in charm. One such find is Trovato House, a heritage marvel on the market for R45m.

This storied colonial manor has sat perched on the verdant Wynberg Hill for 125 years, a living relic of world-renowned architect, Sir Herbert Baker's mastery and architectural legacy.

Built in 1899, Trovato’s 1.6-ha plot is an architectural journey back in time, brought to life with original hand-painted ceilings, imported brass bath fixtures, and its iconic “Peacock Garden” wallpaper, a tribute to Victorian splendour. The craftsmanship here is as much a piece of art as the home itself, preserved with love and attention by generations of caretakers.

Yet this home, boasting 20 rooms and 11 bathrooms, is no mere time capsule—it’s a film star in its own right, having graced the screens in films like Home Alone 4, Amelia, and King Solomon’s Mines.

Seasoned property and film locations expert, Julia Finnis-Bedford, founder of Amazing Spaces Lifestyle Investments, notes that Trovato’s “wow factor” has made it one of South Africa’s most sought-after film locations.

“What makes this home so unique is its architecture and especially the intricate details used in the woodwork. Movie producers absolutely love it and so it’s been incredibly popular as a film-shoot location over the years. It's very exciting that we’re able to list it in our real-estate portfolio.”

Amazing Spaces has been connecting global film crews and lifestyle property investors with exclusive South African properties since 2000.

Having renovated many of her own properties over the past 25 years, Finnis-Bedford’s passion for real estate is what inspired her to launch Lifestyle Investments as a division to her film locations business.

Where history meets modern opportunity

Ideally located, Wynberg Hill is close to the city and top Cape Town schools. During the Napoleonic Wars, the British stationed troops on Wynberg Hill because of its strategic position between Cape Town and Simonstown.

Known for its historic buildings, Wynberg Hill has one of the largest collections of historic properties in the country.

With space becoming limited in and around the city, Trovato House’s expansive grounds can park up to 75 cars making it an ideal location for either a prestigious business headquarters, exquisite private residence, or boutique guest house with commercial zoning rights in place.

Rare properties that have historic significance like Trovato House are known for their property value and therefore command a premium. Like art they appreciate over time more so than usual property prices, which now is skyrocketing in Cape Town.

“The timeless appeal of a heritage property is often less about the location or the features of the home and more about the legacy. At 125 years, the future owner of Trovato House will own a significant piece of South African Cape Dutch history, making this a one-of-kind investment,” says Finnis-Bedford.

A legacy built on vision and influence

The opulent 2100m² home was originally built for Carl Jeppe, a prominent Pretoria lawyer, who named the property Trovato, meaning “I find” in Latin, a language he was familiar with having been a public prosecutor and often acting as magistrate.

Jeppe would also become a member of both the Transvaal and the Cape Bar. He was chairman of the first Chamber of Mines, leader of the Progressive Party and his family owned much of the first land in Pretoria and Johannesburg at the beginning of the gold rush.

Jeppe had a multitude of interests and was also a talented writer. He was a founding member of the Rand Club and the Witwatersrand Education Board, which started the Jeppestown Grammar School that would eventually become Jeppe High School. He was a member of the management of Pretoria Zoo and Museum for over 25 years. He was married and had a daughter and four sons.

Modern opulence, seamless accessibility

With easy access off the M3 and only minutes from Cavendish Square, Trovato offers a blend of tranquil privacy and urban connectivity. This is not just real estate; it’s an opportunity to own a slice of South African history and to become part of a lineage that will be cherished for generations to come.

