Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has called Rapid Support Forces Commander General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to discuss developments in the Republic of Sudan.

The Foreign Minister stressed that it is important that all Sudanese parties commit to allowing humanitarian work to go on unimpeded, protect civilians and relief workers, and ensure the safety of humanitarian corridors to allow the flow of basic aid.

The Foreign Minister reiterated the Kingdom's call for calm, for giving priority to the national interest, stopping all forms of military escalation and resorting to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan.