The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), has empowered farmers in Badagry, Lagos State, with skills in vegetable production and value addition practices.

A total of 58 participants from major farm groups in Badagry were trained and equipped.

During the two-day workshop, farmers were trained on the agronomic techniques for the vegetable production of basil, telfairia, ocinum and corchorus. They were aklso tutored on pest and disease management of telfairia, ocinum and corchorus.

Related PostsTinubu to NNPCL board: I’ll not tolerate non-performance Church honours Sheikh Gumi for promoting peace in KadunaAkwa Ibom lawyer in Police net over alleged wife battery

Value addition of vegetables and economics of production and record keeping were also part of the empowerment were also part of the empowerment received by the farmers during the course of the training.

While giving an overview of the training, the convener, Dr Olutola Oyedele, said the purpose of the training is to build the capacity of youths, in order to empower them and to enhance income generation for them from vegetable production while putting in place sound agronomy practices.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, NIHORT, Dr Mohammed Lawal Attanda, represented by Dr Henry Akintoye, noted that NIHORT is contributing its quota to the development of Nigeria through real time research and innovation all aimed at helping farmers in their agricultural objectives

He called on participants to make judicious use of what they learn during the training for their personal good as well as the development of agriculture in Nigeria.

Some of the participants who spoke on the sidelines of the training workshop commended NIHORT for the initiative. They expressed delight and amazed that they got such practical and cutting edge farming knowledge at no cost including the fact that they were treated to sumptous meal throughout the duration of the training.

They said they are looking forward to having NIHORT come at least twice every year to assess their progress.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

