Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Philippines, Yemi Farounbi, has reiterated the need to vote for a younger, intelligent and forward-looking candidate as president of the country in 2023.

Speaking at The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) forum in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, the former ambassador lamented that Nigeria’s problem has always been leadership.

“If we are tired of bad leadership, it is time to make a change. It is time to take our destiny into our hands. Nigerians must rise to fight bad leadership,” he said.

At the event held at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan (UI), the former ambassador said a secure Nigeria is possible if we get good leadership in 2023.

His position was in line with the call by the legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, that Nigeria needs a healthy, educated candidate not older than 60 years as its president.

Also speaking at the event, Julius Ogunro, the consultant to the TNA Project, said Nigeria’s underdevelopment is not a result of a curse or ill luck.

“The right kind of political leadership is more important than all the mineral resources that we have been blessed with in the country,” he said.Ogunro said there is a way out for the country, in spite of the leadership and followership conundrum which invariably ensures the recycling of bad leadership, adding that the kind of leadership is a reflection of followership.

Director-General, National Prosperity Movement, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, a former commissioner for information in Adamawa State, said the 2023 elections offer an opportunity to turn the corner via the enthronement of the right quality of leadership across the board, especially a president whose vision, skillset and experience match the country’s needs.

He called on Nigerians to be deliberate about the political recruitment process in 2023 because of its serious implications for the peace, unity, economic prosperity of the country and ultimately, its development.

The TNA team, which though commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its strides, especially for its investments in infrastructure, insisted that despite all of these, the country has not reached the Promised Land.

Other speakers at the event, included a former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Chief Abiodun Aluko; Director-General, DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye; Professor Tunde Adeniran, who sent a representative; Honourable Lola Fagbemi and the Osun State Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental Relations, Taiwo Akeju, all called for the right leadership to steer the ship of the country.

The TNA, which asked participants to ‘Just Keep Faith’, had taken its campaign to Kano, Bauchi, Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Awka in Anambra State and Minna in Niger State.

