Nigeria's annual inflation rose to 28.92% in December from 28.20% in November, with food prices a key contributor, its bureau of statistics said on Monday.

Food inflation rose to 33.93% last month from 32.84% in November.

Inflation in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, has been in double digits since 2016, eroding incomes and savings, and worsening a cost-of-living crisis.

The consumer price index rose for the 12th straight month in December.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)



