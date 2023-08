Niger will be able to thwart sanctions imposed by West African bloc ECOWAS in response to last month's coup, new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine said in an interview released Monday.

"We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it," Zeine, who was appointed by Niger's military leaders, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.