CAIRO - More than one million people are estimated to have crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries since war between rival military factions broke out in mid-April, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

The conflict has caused 1,017,449 people to cross from Sudan into neighbouring countries, while those displaced within the country are estimated to number 3,433,025, according to the latest weekly figures published by the IOM.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis Editing by Nafisa Eltahir)