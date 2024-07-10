Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced a plan to adjust the prices of certain medicines in the market.

This move aims to address and resolve the issue of medicine shortages in the coming period.

In June, the Egyptian government formed an advisory committee to review the prices of medicines every six months amid the current fluctuations in the Egyptian pound’s exchange rate against foreign currencies.

