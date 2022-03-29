NAIROBI- Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 7.0% on Tuesday, its monetary policy committee said, in line with market expectations.

In a Reuters poll of eight analysts, five predicted a "hold" decision and three had forecast a hike of up to 50 basis points.

Tuesday's decision was the 12th in a row to keep rates steady, extending a holding pattern which policymakers adopted shortly after the coronavirus crisis reached the East African nation.

Inflation expectations were well anchored within the government's target range, policymakers said in a statement, adding that they stood ready to take further action if the situation changes rapidly.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair)