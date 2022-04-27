NAIROBI- Kenya's Treasury is likely not to issue a second Eurobond planned for the 2020/21 (July-June) financial year due to surging yields in international markets, a ministry of finance document showed on Wednesday.

The final decision on whether to issue the second Eurobond would, however, depend on advice the government received from lead managers JP Morgan and Citi, Haron Sirima, the head of debt management at the ministry of finance, told Reuters.

Authorities were still confident of fully funding the budget despite for this financial year in spit of the surge in yields, Sirima.

