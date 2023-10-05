PHOTO
Kenya's economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year compared with 5.2% in the same period of 2022, the statistics office said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning)
