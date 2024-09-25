Insect farming is rapidly emerging as a game-changer in sustainable food production. According to Antonine Hubert, second vice-president of the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed, this sector has become the fastest-growing sustainable protein production industry in the European Union (EU). With over €1.5 billion invested in EU insect-producing companies, insect farming is contributing to thousands of green jobs, proving its significance in the global economy.

Dean Smorenburg, CEO at Maltento, emphasizes the potential for insect farming in Africa, and South Africa: “Insect farming in Africa offers a revolutionary way to create more sustainable food sources. By rearing insects like Black Soldier Flies (BSF), we are able to convert organic waste into high-value products such as animal feed and fertilizers, reducing environmental impact and promoting circular economic practices – not just on our continent, but globally too.”

Despite its rapid growth, insect farming faces criticism. Recent research points to challenges in the industry, particularly concerning sustainability. “Some farms still rely on expensive, high-quality feed inputs rather than food waste,” says Smorenburg. “While these critiques are valid, it’s essential to recognize that every industry faces growing pains. Insect farming is still evolving, and with the right innovations, we can overcome these challenges.”

Smorenburg highlights Maltento’s forward-thinking approach, which has led to the establishment of a sustainable business model for this sector. “At Maltento, we don’t just extract protein from insects. We use food waste as feed, produce frass for soil enhancement, and develop products like pet food palatability enhancers. Our focus is on utilizing every by-product, demonstrating that insect farming can be far more than a single protein source.”

A key example of insect farming’s potential lies in the environmental benefits of BSF products. Protix, a Netherlands-based insect farming company, conducted a study that revealed significant environmental savings: their insect meal reduces CO2 emissions by 78% compared to poultry meal, and their insect fat requires 99.9% less land than coconut oil. “These findings show that insect farming can lead the way in sustainable food systems, reducing our reliance on traditional protein sources,” Smorenburg adds.

Overall, insect farming holds significant value for Africa. As Smorenburg explains, “In Africa, the availability of food waste streams from industries like beer production and bread mills offers a unique opportunity. This region has the potential to become a world leader in sustainable insect farming, diverting hundreds of thousands of kilograms of food waste from landfills and creating a circular economy.”

The future of insect farming lies in adopting a diversified business model that leverages the full potential of insects, not just for protein. By embracing these solutions, the insect farming industry can overcome its current challenges and play a crucial role in building a sustainable food system.

“We must invest in research and development to explore insect biotechnology’s full potential,” Smorenburg concludes. “With the right focus on sustainability, insect farming will drive positive change for future generations, both in Africa and globally.”

