Stand a chance to win with a survey that helps researchers understand emerging trends, income and more in the non-profit sector.

The Trialogue Business in Society Handbook (formerly known as the Trialogue CSI Handbook) is South Africa’s most authoritative guide to corporate social investment (CSI) and responsible business, focusing primarily on the ‘S’ in ESG. It provides an invaluable body of knowledge on how both companies and non-profit organisations contribute to development in the country, drawing on more than 25 years of primary field research.

Every year, Trialogue invites non-profit organisations to complete a survey that seeks to understand emerging trends, NPO income, and partnerships with companies, among other vital issues.

The 2023 results revealed some key facts – for example, three quarters of NPOs completing the survey reported receiving income from South African companies, with corporate funds accounting for an average of 27% of NPO income. Around two thirds of NPOs (65%) reported that their income had increased from the previous year, with 24% noting a decrease.

The 2023 results revealed some key facts – for example, three quarters of NPOs completing the survey reported receiving income from South African companies, with corporate funds accounting for an average of 27% of NPO income. Around two thirds of NPOs (65%) reported that their income had increased from the previous year, with 24% noting a decrease.



As an NPO contributing to this survey, you will provide key insights that can shape the direction of CSI in South Africa, help companies better understand the needs of NPOs, and identify challenges and opportunities.

This year’s survey comprises nine sections and will take about 45 minutes to complete. Results will be published in the 27th edition of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook in December 2024.



All NPOs completing the survey will receive a complimentary copy of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook when it is published in December 2024. One NPO will win a full-page advertisement in this industry-leading publication worth R29,000.

The deadline for the survey is Wednesday 31 July and the winner will be contacted in August.

We encourage you to make your voice heard – your perspective plays a major role in advancing our collective understanding of development in the country.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).