France does not recognise the leaders of the putsch who claim to have seized power in Niger and considers President Mohamed Bazoum the country's sole leader, the French foreign ministry said Friday.

Bazoum, "democratically elected by the people of Niger, is the only president of the Republic of Niger", it said in a statement. "France does not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch led by General (Abdourahamane) Tchiani."