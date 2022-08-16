Egypt’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.2% (2.151 million people) during the second quarter (2Q) of the year, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

According to the agency, the labour force increased to 29.985 million individuals in 2Q 2022, compared to 29.895 million in 1Q 2022, an increase of 0.3%.

In urban areas, the labour force amounted to 13.191 million individuals, of whom 10.6% were unemployed in 2Q, compared to 10.5% in 1Q. In rural areas, the labour force reached 16.794 million, of whom 4.5% were unemployed, unchanged from 1Q.

Of the total labour force, 24.85 million were males, and 5.134 million were females. The unemployed people include 1.25 million males and 901,000 females. The unemployment rate in the age group between 15 and 29 years amounted to 61.3%.

About 82.2% of the unemployed received secondary, postsecondary, graduate, and postgraduate education in 2Q, compared to 83% in 1Q 2022.

On the other hand, CAPMAS said that there were 27.834 million employed people in 2Q, compared to 27.750 million in 1Q 2022, an increase of 0.3%. The number was 11.792 million in urban areas, and 16.042 million in rural areas.

The wage labour amounted to 20.475 million employees – representing 73.6% of the total employees – of whom 17.520 million males and 2.955 million females. The number of employers reached 882,000 –3.2% of the total employees – of whom 829,000 males and 53,000 females, while the number of people who work for themselves and do not employ anyone reached 5.097 million – 18.3% of the total employees – of whom 4.672 million males and 425,000 females.

The number of unpaid employees contributing to works or projects within their own families reached 1.38 million – 5% of the total employees – of whom 579,000 males and 801,000 females.

The age group of 15 years and above contributes 42.6% of economic activity in 2Q, compared to 42.8% in 1Q 2022. The age group between 40 and 49 years recorded the highest rate of contribution to economic activity, reaching 58.7%.

The male contribution to economic activity amounted to 69% in 2Q, compared to 69.3% in 1Q, while the female contribution was 15%, compared to 15.2% in 1Q. Employees in urban areas contribute 42.4% of economic activity, compared to 42.8% in the countryside.

According to the agency, the agricultural and fishing activities accounted for the largest employment rate, reaching 19.7% (5.493 million employees) of the total employees, including 4.696 million males and 797,000 females.

The number of workers in the wholesale and retail trade reached 4.194 million workers, or 15.1% of the total workers, of whom 3.551 million males and 643,000 females, while the number of workers in the construction sector amounted to 3.673 million (13.2% of the total employees), of whom 3.634 million males and 39,000 females.

The number of workers in the manufacturing industries recorded 3.498 million (12.6% of the total workers), of whom 3.248 million males and 250,000 females.

