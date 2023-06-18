African states plan to continue their efforts to seek a resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a ceasefire would pave the way for "serious negotiations", Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"We will continue our efforts to achieve the ultimate goal of our sincere desire - to establish peace between the parties to the conflict," the Russian state news agency TASS quoted him as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in St Petersburg.

Madbouly was part of a delegation of African leaders visiting Putin to present proposals for de-escalating the conflict and bringing the sides together for talks. It also includes leaders or senior officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic and the Comoro islands.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)