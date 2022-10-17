Cairo - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received on Sunday Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, in Cairo to discuss boosting bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ajit Gupte, the Indian ambassador to Cairo.

Bassam Radi, the spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency, stated that Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and that Egypt looks forward to exchanging experience with India in the field of sustainable development, especially with regard to information technology.

For his part, the Indian Foreign Minister conveyed a message from the Prime Minister of India expressing the Indian side’s pride in the depth of relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, and looking forward to exploring new horizons for fruitful cooperation between Egypt and India, up to the stage of strategic partnership.

This is in light of the fact that Egypt represents a pillar for the stability of the Middle East and the African continent, as well as the huge development achievements that Egypt has witnessed over the past years at various levels under the wise leadership of Al-Sisi.

The meeting touched upon ways to strengthen the frameworks of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields consistent with the status and potential of the two countries and meets the aspirations of their friendly peoples, especially in terms of joint manufacturing and the exchange of experiences in the military field, as well as the exchange of strategic goods between the two countries.

It also focused on co-operation in the field of technological education, in addition to boosting the activity of Indian companies investing in Egypt.

They also reviewed the latest developments regarding the situations of mutual interest at the International and regional levels, especially with regard to the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on the energy, food, and economic sectors.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).