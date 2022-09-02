The Egyptian Cabinet set the indicative price of local wheat procurement for the 2023 season at EGP 1,000 per ardeb, according to an official statement on August 31st.

The government also set the price of unpacked rice at a maximum of EGP 12 per kilo and the price of packed rice at a maximum price of EGP 15 per kilo.

The decision was taken according to Article 10 of Competition Protection and Monopoly Practices Prevention Act no. 3 of 2005.

On August 28th, the Chamber of Cereals Industry stated that Egypt’s local rice production can meet domestic needs throughout the year.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).