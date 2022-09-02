President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the government to prepare a set of social protection measures that cover up to one million households in September, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on August 31st.

El-Sisi’s directives also included disbursing EGP 32 billion for bread subsidy and increasing the number of families receiving monetary subsidies under the Takaful and Karama program from 4.1 million households to 5 million or around 22 million Egyptian citizens.

Moreover, El-Sisi directed the government to increase the exceptional subsidy on ration cards for most in-need households from EGP 100 to EGP 300.

On August 29th, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced that the Egyptian government planned to disburse exceptional aid packages worth a total of EGP 5.5 billion, about over EGP 900 million a month, for 9.1 million low-income families for six months.

