Cairo - Egypt’s oil and gas system has implemented several projects that had a positive impact on the environment and contributed to reducing 1.34 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, Ahram Gate cited a report on Monday.

A total of 88 low-cost projects have been implemented to improve energy efficiency in 31 firms. This helped cut electricity and energy consumption, improve operation efficiency, and control operating conditions.

Moreover, solar power cells were installed and operated in buildings and fields in 21 companies with a 1,350 kilowatts capacity.

Further, the government supplied natural gas to some 118 villages or 13.50 million residential units so far, with plans to add tens of hundreds of villages.

For his part, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla, stated that 472,000 vehicles in Egypt are now powered by natural gas, thanks to the state’s efforts aimed at encouraging citizens to convert petrol-run cars to natural gas.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).