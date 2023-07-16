Arab Finance: Egypt has extended the ban imposed on the export of oxygen for one year starting mid-July, except with the approval of both Ministry of Health and Ministry of Trade and Industry, according to a statement on July 15th.

Minister of Trade Ahmed Samir said that the decision comes within the state's plan to secure the needs of hospitals and medical institutions from oxygen.

