The Egyptian Cabinet approved the initiation of procedures required for the contract with Germany’s Siemens for the execution of the LOT-3 package of the energy efficiency enhancement project financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), according to an official statement on August 31st.

The project will be launched in the area served by three companies, namely North Cairo Electricity Distribution Company, Alexandria Electricity Distribution Company, and North Delta Electricity Distribution Company.

It is worth noting that Egypt is preparing to host the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh next November in coordination with international partners.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).