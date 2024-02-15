Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flagged off implementing the Lagos Market Trader Money on Wednesday, providing 15,000 market traders with N50,000.00 each, amounting to N750 million. The initiative aims to address the prevalent hardship in the country.

The launch, held at the Blue Roof, Alausa, Ikeja, fulfilled the promise made by Governor Sanwo-Olu during the commissioning of the Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin, last December.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the initiative was conceived as a stop-gap measure to empower small-scale traders in the food systems by providing financial support to expand their businesses, fostering economic growth, and improving lives within the state.

The governor emphasized that the initiative would ensure sustainable livelihoods and facilitate business expansion for 15,000 traders strategically positioned in the state’s economic pyramid and food distribution network.

“This initiative was conceptualized as a stop-gap measure of the State Government to empower small-scale traders in the Food Systems by providing them financial support to expand their businesses, thereby fostering economic growth and improving the lives of many within the State.

“This will ensure sustainable livelihoods and facilitate business expansion for 15,000 traders who occupy a strategic position in the State’s economic pyramid and food distribution network,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos State, with a growing population estimated at over 24 million and a food system transaction value of over N6 trillion annually, is in the process of establishing a dynamic food market system under the Food Systems Transformation Agenda. The goal is to promote the preservation, storage, transportation, and presentation of wholesome food to reduce waste, improve affordability, guarantee food safety, quality, and accessibility.

“This initiative led to the implementation of key projects such as the establishment of the Lagos Central Food Security System and Logistics Hub, Ketu-Ereyun, Epe, and the Mid-Level Agro Produce Hub, Idi-Oro, Mushin.

“As a mark of our resolve to follow through with the Agenda, work has commenced on three additional Mid-Level Agro-Produce Hubs at Sangotedo, Agege, and Abule-Ado, while the first phase of the Lagos Central Food Security System and Logistics Hub will be commissioned by December 2024,” he said.

Regarding the Lagos Market Trader Money initiative, Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that beneficiaries were identified by Agricultural Field Officers serving each LGA/LCDA, collaborating with the Iyaloja/Babaloja General and Market Masters of each Local Government/Local Council Development Area across the State.

The governor highlighted the methodology used in selecting beneficiaries, stating that 200 beneficiaries from markets in each LGA/LCDA, plus 50 beneficiaries selected by the Iyaloja/Babaloja General in each LGA/LCDA, totaled 14,250 market traders. Additionally, 750 beneficiaries were identified from markets within Barracks and Military formations across the state in collaboration with their respective Iyaloja/Babaloja, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 15,000.

“Also, 750 beneficiaries were identified from markets within Barracks and Military formations across the State in collaboration with their respective Iyaloja/Babaloja. This brings the total number of beneficiaries to 15,000,” he said.

“The beneficiaries were drawn from across all the geopolitical zones of the Nation with 11,039 from the Southwest, 914 from the South East, 868 from the South South, 1,710 from North Central, 373 from the Southwest, and 107 from the North East.

“74% of the beneficiaries are women while the remaining 26% are men; 33.7% of these are below 40 years while 66.3% are above 40 years. This goes to show the social inclusiveness in the implementation of the initiative.

“We believe that this gesture will go a long way to actualize the goal of transforming the Food systems in the State and stimulate economic activities in our various food markets in line with our administration’s THEMES+ Developmental Agenda,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

He implored all beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant in ways that would contribute to the economic development of the state.

“More importantly, I urge you to let the citizens of Lagos feel the impact of this grant and all the other support that this administration has been providing towards ensuring food security, through a reasonable reduction in the cost of basic food items in a way that it will be affordable to ordinary Lagosians,” the governor pleaded.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, in her welcome address, said the Initiative was part of the government’s efforts towards ensuring sustainable livelihoods and wealth creation for traders across the state.

According to her, the initiative is also part of the state government’s commitment to the development of the downstream segment of food and agricultural value chains, which centers on markets and market access, as Lagos is the largest market city state in sub-Saharan Africa.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt commences regeneration of Ajegunle schools

“This Initiative is part of the government’s efforts towards ensuring sustainable livelihoods and wealth creation for traders across the state.

“This initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to the development of the downstream segment of food & agricultural value chains, which centers on markets and market access. This is due to the fact that Lagos is the largest market city state in sub-Saharan Africa,” she said.

“The support that would be extended today is targeted at expanding the capacity of the beneficiaries to off-take more produce from our farmers, thereby catalyzing increased food production in and outside the state.

“This Initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Local Governments, in collaboration with market leaders across all the fifty-seven LGAs and LCDAs, is only the first of many to be launched by Mr. Governor towards helping to shoulder the burdens of the citizenry, ranging from food, health, education to transportation,” she added.

Related PostsLagos right place for investments, Sanwo-Olu woos UK investorsTinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red rail Feb 29Two ‘armed robbers’ arrested at Lagos bar watching Super Eagles’ match — Police

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

