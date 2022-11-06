The 27th edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) kicks off on 6 November in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Conference represents an important opportunity to consider the impacts of climate change in Africa, implement the Paris Agreement 2015, operationalize the recommendations of the Glasgow Conference 2021, and mobilize collective action on adaptation and mitigation actions.

Broad international participation from around the world is expected, with more than 40,000 people representing some 197 countries and dozens of international and regional organizations participating in the annual climate change negotiations, with the aim of discussing the way forward in reducing the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.

“In parallel with the negotiations tracks, the COP27 Egyptian Presidency has designated a number of key thematic days that will place on its agenda a number of panel discussions, roundtables and side events. The thematic days come as part of the efforts to enable a broad interaction with various stakeholders where the voice of youth, women, civil society and indigenous people will be at the center of these discussions and an enabler to its influence. Among key focus areas will be the promise of innovation and clean technologies as well as the centrality of water and agriculture to the climate crisis. The role of science will also be highlighted in addition to biodiversity loss, energy transition, decarbonization efforts and finance.”

The Egyptian presidency of the conference intends to present a number of special initiatives, namely:

Equitable and affordable energy transition for Africa. A decent life for Africa. The adaptation of African women. The Africa Waste Initiative 50 of 2005. Climate solutions for maintaining peace. Friends of Greening the National Budgets of African and Developing Countries. Sustainable transport of food and agriculture. Support water resources for adaptation and resilience. Sharm El-Sheikh Fair Financing Manual. Sustainable transport and urban mobility. Sustainability and resilience of urban communities for future generations. Sharm El-Sheikh Partnership for Sustainable Solutions based on Nature. Climate change and food.

