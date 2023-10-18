Social media
Home page>WORLD>Africa>‘Common humanity’: Afric...
INVESTMENT

‘Common humanity’: Africa seeks help to fight vicious funding squeeze

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

African nations have been pummelled by debt, poverty and natural disasters for quite long

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 18, 2023
AFRICAINVESTMENT
PHOTO
With nearly 1.4bn people, about one-sixth of the world’s population, Africa’s importance in the global economy is growing. But, since the turn of the century, the continent has been faced with several shocks that have arisen largely beyond its borders.
The average debt ratio in sub-Saharan Africa has almost doubled in just a decade; from 30% of GDP at the end of 2013 to almost 60% of GDP by end-2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Repaying this debt has also become much costlier.
African nations have been pummelled by debt, poverty and natural disasters for quite long. The myriad troubles facing the continent were in focus at the week-long IMF-World Bank talks in Marrakesh, Morocco, which ended last Sunday.
Egypt, North Africa’s largest economy, needs to repay some $100bn of hard-currency debt over the next five years. Cairo currently spends over 40% of revenues on interest payments; financing needs for fiscal 2023-04 stand at $24bn.
Kenya’s public debt stood at 67.4% of GDP at the end of 2022, according to the World Bank, putting it at high risk of debt distress.
Surging food prices in the aftermath Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have caused a cost of living crisis across Africa, while heavy borrowing costs are raising the risk of default.
The IMF estimates that more than half of Africa’s low-income countries either face a high risk of debt distress or are already experiencing it.
In some countries, more than 40% of the state budget goes to servicing the debt: An unsustainable level in countries that need to maintain basic public services such as water and electricity.
But negotiations to restructure debts have become more complicated over the years as new creditors such as China, Saudi Arabia and Brazil have emerged, in addition to private lenders.
Now countries must negotiate terms with China and the Paris Club of creditors, which mostly comprises Western nations with very different policies as Beijing.
For some African officials, a good start would be erasing the mountain of debt that is forcing many countries to spend much of their revenue on paying back interest.
The World Bank said earlier this month that growth in sub-Saharan Africa has stalled since 2015 in per capita terms.
The region is projected to contract in per capita terms over the 2021-2025 period, it said, “thus potentially marking a lost decade of growth.”
While they wait for debt relief, African countries complain that the West has been quick to provide huge financial assistance to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.
The World Bank has provided nearly $20bn to Kyiv since the start of the war in late February 2022.
The IMF has signed a $15.6bn aid programme with the Ukrainian government in March as part of a broader, $115bn deal that includes the G7 and the European Union.
“Everybody agrees that it is important to help Ukraine financially,” an African official told AFP in Marrakesh. “But in some countries there is a feeling that the urgency is just as important in their countries.”
The IMF announced on Saturday member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.
African finance ministers appealed for help and “common humanity” in their fight against a vicious funding squeeze caused by mistakes its politicians blame on wealthy countries, which the Israel-Hamas conflict may now makes worse.
Higher interest rates and surging inflation after the US and Europe spent trillions of dollars during the pandemic hit poor nations from both sides, said Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

INFLATION

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September
South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September
MANUFACTURING

ITME Africa 2023 to equip & enhance Kenya’s Textile Production Prowess

ITME Africa 2023 to equip & enhance Kenya’s Textile Production Prowess
ITME Africa 2023 to equip & enhance Kenya’s Textile Production Prowess
CONFLICT

African Union chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

African Union chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza
African Union chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza
PROTEST

Protests in Libya over Gaza hospital strike

Protests in Libya over Gaza hospital strike
Protests in Libya over Gaza hospital strike
CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate change among top 3 concerns for South Africans

Climate change among top 3 concerns for South Africans
Climate change among top 3 concerns for South Africans
AUTOMOTIVE

Increased cost-of-living is erasing vehicle sales recovery: SA

Increased cost-of-living is erasing vehicle sales recovery: SA
Increased cost-of-living is erasing vehicle sales recovery: SA
DEBT

World Bank in talks for $1bln loan to end SA load shedding

World Bank in talks for $1bln loan to end SA load shedding
World Bank in talks for $1bln loan to end SA load shedding
RETAIL

SA consumers forge a new shopping path

SA consumers forge a new shopping path
SA consumers forge a new shopping path
MOST READ
MOST VIEWED
MOST POPULAR
1.

GITEX Global: Top headlines from the tech event in Dubai

2.

MENA banks post 30% net profits surge; market to reach $2.8trln in 2023

3.

UAE supported by strong economic activity; outlook positive - IMF

4.

Saudi’s Savola plans part or complete sale of 35% stake in Almarai: Bloomberg

5.

UAE COP28: Rockefeller Foundation-backed alliance to launch battery storage consortium

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Poor investor relations cited for start-up funding hitch in Africa

2

US, Saudi Arabia in talks to secure metals in Africa - WSJ

3

Nigeria secures $14bln in investment pledges from Indian firms

4

Indian billionaire Hinduja to invest in Nigeria's motor vehicle sector

5

IFC invests $50mln fund for Africa, Asia projects

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA
PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

LATEST VIDEO

OIL

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Saudi Sipchem's Q3 net profit plummets on lower sales revenue

Saudi Sipchem's Q3 net profit plummets on lower sales revenue
Saudi Sipchem's Q3 net profit plummets on lower sales revenue
OIL AND GAS

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs supply deal worth up to $700mln with Japanese firm

AEROSPACE

CEO interview: Dubai’s DAE is looking to “acquire the right asset at the right price”

ACQUISITION

UAE’s Multiply Group eyes stake in Turkish firm Biotrend - report

LATEST NEWS
1

Swedish c.bank's Thedeen says rapid rate cuts next year unlikely

2

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

3

Russian strike kills one civilian, wounds three in Ukraine's Dnipro region - governor

4

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September

5

UK equities drop after hotter than expected inflation data

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds