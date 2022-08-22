The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep key interest rates unchanged, according to a press release on August 18th.

The overnight deposit rate and the overnight lending rate have remained the same at 11.25% and 12.25%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rate of the main operation has been kept unchanged at 11.75%.

The discount rate has also been left unchanged at 11.75%.

Moreover, the CBE revealed that domestic economic activity is estimated to have increased by 6.2% in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, compared to 3.3% in FY 2020/2021.

Egypt’s economic activity is projected to be backed by the government’s planned structural reforms at an expectedly slower pace than the previous forecast due to the “negative spillovers” resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian war, along with other factors, the release added.

“The MPC reiterates that the path of future policy rates remains a function of inflation expectations, rather than of prevailing inflation rates and as such, will not hesitate to adjust its stance to achieve its price stability mandate,” the release noted.

