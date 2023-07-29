US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered Niger's ousted leader Mohamed Bazoum Washington's steadfast support, and warned those detaining him that "hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance" was at risk, the State Department said Friday.

Blinken, who was wrapping up a multi-nation Pacific tour, called Bazoum for the second time in as many days to offer America's "unflagging support" after he was detained in a military coup, department spokesman Matt Miller said in a statement.

In a separate call to former Nigerien leader Mahamadou Issoufou, Blinken "regretted that those detaining Bazoum were threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance" to Niamey, Miller said.