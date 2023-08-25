PHOTO
Poll observers from a regional southern African bloc SADC on Friday said Zimbabwe's tense presidential and legislative elections did not conform to democratic principles.
"The mission observed that the pre-election and voting phases... were peaceful and calm however... (it) noted that some aspects of the harmonised election fell short of the requirements of the constitution of Zimbabwe, the electoral act and the SADC principals and guidelines governing democratic elections," said head of the delegation Nevers Mumba.