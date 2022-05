JOHANNESBURG - Angola's central bank governor estimated on Thursday that the country recorded economic growth of just over 2% in the first quarter of this year.

"The first quarter of this year we don't have final figures but we estimate the economy has grown by just over 2%" Jose De Lima Massano told a Reuters event. "We are expecting the same level of performance throughout the year."

