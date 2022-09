MOGADISHU - Twenty civilians were killed today in a terrorist attack that was carried out by Al Shabaab group and targeted a fleet of vehicles in Somalia's central region.

According to the Somali authorities, the militant terrorist group set fire to the trucks, which were transporting civilians and supplies outside the Mahas District, in Somalia's Hiran region, causing the deaths of 20 passengers and injuring several others, while few were able to flee on foot.