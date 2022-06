Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer said it plans to tap into the Qatar market by opening an advisory office in the Qatar Financial Centre.

The firm has hired Slim Bouker to lead the advisory office. He was Head of Private Banking with Doha Bank's wealth management arm, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com