The Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund's investments in sports continues to grow in new leagues.

PIF-owned SRJ Sports Investments has acquired a minority equity ownership stake in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will become an investor in a new regional league, PFL MENA, expected to launch in 2024.

The SRJ investment will enable PFL's global expansion including Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA as well as the recruitment of top fighters, according to a statement from PFL.

The PFL is an American mixed martial arts (MMA) league founded by venture capitalist Donn Davis in 2017. With the SRJ's backing, the PFL is now aiming to become a potential co-leader in MMA.

The PIF has already invested billions in golf, soccer, and Formula 1. Sportico has reported that the SRJ is investing more than $100 million into PFL.

"This investment aims to nurture the local and regional talent pool in martial arts, promote gender equality in sport, and bring new opportunities directly to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region,” SRJ’s Chairman, Bander Bin Mogren, said.

Based on the agreement, SRJ and PFL will co-develop and host the PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS mega-events in Saudi Arabia.

PFL has boosted its profile by signing exclusive MMA deals with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou as well as Jake Paul, a top cross-over fighter. Both will fight for PFL in 2024.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Anoop Menon)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)