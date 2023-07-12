Riyadh – The Saudi Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) aims to provide total financing of SAR 7 billion during 2023, Habib Alshammari, the official spokesman of the fund, told Al Arabiya.

Alshammari added that ADF pledged total funds worth SAR 6.50 billion last year.

The state-run fund signed off contracts valued at SAR 926 million on 9 July 2023 to finance soybean, barley, and yellow corn imports. The spokesperson noted that the signed deals are part of ADF programmes to fund importing the agricultural products that are targeted for food security.

Alshammari concluded that the financing contracts which were penned in July 2023 come under the food security initiative to fund a number of companies in different fields, such as feed industry and livestock production.

