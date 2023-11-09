Saudi Arabia has issued regional headquarters licenses to more than 180 companies so far, minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih told Bloomberg.



The target set for 2023 was 160, he said, adding that the rate of approval is rising at 10 companies per week, and that a good set of incentives is being provided to them.



Without disclosing names, the minister revealed that some banks are using Saudi Arabia as their regional headquarters, the report said.



Additionally, many industrial companies and professional firms have relocated, making the kingdom their hub, Al-Falih told the news agency.



Last month, Reuters reported Minister of Finance Mohammed Al Jadaan as saying that Saudi Arabia will implement its January 2024 deadline requiring international firms to locate their regional headquarters to Riyadh.



