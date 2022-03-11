Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program has announced that 4,431 foreign investment licenses have been issued in 2021, up 250 percent from 2020.

NTP attributed this progress to the Saudi Invest program, designed to enable the clear, unified, and effective communication of the Kingdom’s investment opportunities to global and domestic investors and private sector businesses.

In 2022, 44 international companies chose Riyadh as their regional headquarters.

Moreover, 27 agreements were signed between Saudi Arabian firms and French companies during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in 2021.

The announcement was made on the NTP’s official Twitter account.

