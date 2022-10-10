Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family are in early talks with investors, including Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and other wealth and private equity funds, to raise at least $10 billion to fund the group’s expansion plans in clean energy, ports and cement businesses, daily newspaper Mint reported.

Adani is also talking to other wealth funds and private equity firms about the fundraising, Mint said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The funds are expected to be raised in multiple tranches, including through the sale of stakes in Adani Group firms, one of the people said.

Adani Group is in talks with India's debt-laden Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. to buy its cement unit. The ports-to-power conglomerate could pay about $606 million for the assets, Mint reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

