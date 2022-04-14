Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) energy players' spending on sustainability is picking up but will not contribute materially to cash flow over the next five years, despite a greater focus on environmental targets in the region, S&P Global said in a recent report.

"Many players are aware of the risks and opportunities ahead and some are making real commitments to environmental targets," said S&P Global Ratings analyst Rawan Oueidat, "However timelines to achieve these are longer than global peers' and we don't expect to see shifts in asset profiles in the short-to-medium term."

S&P Global expects a rise in energy players' capex towards environmental efforts, but it is unlikely to shift asset profiles soon.

There is a clear recognition from GCC energy firms of the opportunities and challenges posed by the energy transition. However, we believe it will take time before well-articulated (quantitively and qualitatively) sustainability

strategies with meaningful spending behind them materialize, it said.

According to S&P Global, the slower spending pace stems largely from regional energy companies being significantly more shielded than global peers' to energy transition risks due to their unique competitive position. The lower profitability of renewables projects is another factor that could explain so-far modest investments.

Most of the NOCs in the region are investing in renewables, introducing blue and green hydrogen, as well as selling blue ammonia to increase the push for clean energy, but are doing so largely through partnerships with power and utilities or international players.

"Therefore, we don't expect this will materially impact the cash flows and overall capex of NOCs and chemical companies that we rate over the next five years," the report said.

Some of the major ESG investments in the oil and gas sector included ADNOC’s $3.6 billion strategic project announced in December 2021 to significantly decarbonize ADNOC's offshore production operations and lower the carbon footprint of its offshore operations by more than 30%. In January 2022, Masdar announced investments in various programs to determine commercial viability of hydrogen.

In March 2022, SABIC announced a new collaboration with Kraton to deliver certified renewable butadiene from its Trucircle portfolio for use in Kraton's certified renewable styrenic block copolymers.

The sector's sustainable debt issuance is also unlikely to see a strong uptick, in our view, due in part to fewer projects being undertaken by the sector that investors would consider green.

