Bahrain - Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has announced that its European Real Estate business has invested approximately €1.1 billion ($1.21 billion) in 80 properties across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium since its launch in 2017.

Towards the end of last year it acquired Kering’s Italian headquarters in Milan for €74 million and has recently acquired an office in Rome, occupied by the United Nations agency the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), for €128 million. The two acquisitions mark Investcorp’s entrance into the Italian real estate market.

Growing demand for office space in Milan, Rome

Yusef Al Yusef, Head of Investcorp’s Private Wealth, said: “We are pleased to have made our entry into the Italian real estate market. Milan and Rome continue to have a growing demand for office space, and these acquisitions are in line with our strategy of investing and growing our real estate portfolio across Europe. Going forward, we will continue to identify opportunities with the potential to drive value for our clients and grow our footprint across Europe.”

Khulood Ebrahim, Real Estate Specialist, Investcorp, added: “Italy is a market where we are beginning to see increasing investor interest, so we are excited to add these high-quality, income-generating office properties to our growing portfolio. Investcorp has a long track record of investing in Italy, and we know Kering well, having successfully acquired and subsequently sold the leading fashion brand Gucci, which is now in the Kering portfolio.”

